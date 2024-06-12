Shariaportfolio Inc. Buys 1,069 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 649,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $188,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,579. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

