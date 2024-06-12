Shariaportfolio Inc. Sells 6,028 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shariaportfolio Inc. reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.8% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.37. 5,824,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.32, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $390.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

