Shariaportfolio Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shariaportfolio Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $214.72. 5,677,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

