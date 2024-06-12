Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 1% Higher

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.19. Approximately 2,005,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,279,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.