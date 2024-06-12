Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 314.4%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 314.4% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADDYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get adidas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADDYY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. adidas has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $127.98.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.