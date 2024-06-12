Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 90.6%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
