Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 90.6%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMT remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.