Short Interest in Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Declines By 91.5%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aldebaran Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADBRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 58,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. Aldebaran Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Aldebaran Resources alerts:

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.