Short Interest in Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Declines By 91.5%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aldebaran Resources Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of ADBRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 58,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. Aldebaran Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.
Aldebaran Resources Company Profile
