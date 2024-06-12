Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Increases By 157,200.0%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 157,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 456,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,080,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 559,013 shares of company stock valued at $395,051. 53.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05. Alset has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

