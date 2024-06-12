Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Drops By 97.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ASHTY traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $289.46. 5,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $221.86 and a one year high of $316.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
