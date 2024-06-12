Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Drops By 97.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASHTY traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $289.46. 5,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $221.86 and a one year high of $316.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

