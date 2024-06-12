Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Increases By 900.0%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AXA Stock Performance

AXAHY stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

AXA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

