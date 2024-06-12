Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 82.6%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 2.2 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 79,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,268. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 82.64% and a net margin of 85.31%. The business had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

