Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Declines By 79.3%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Down 15.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BENFW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 2,405,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About Beneficient
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beneficient
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.