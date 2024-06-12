Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Declines By 79.3%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BENFW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 2,405,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get Beneficient alerts:

About Beneficient

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.