Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Expands By 328.6%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

