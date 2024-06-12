Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Declines By 78.7%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,221,600 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 19,802,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Trading Up 4.8 %

CPWIF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. China Power International Development has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.40.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

