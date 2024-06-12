Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Increases By 287.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 39,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

