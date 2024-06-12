Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Declines By 68.9%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

