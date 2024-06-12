Short Interest in Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Decreases By 60.4%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

FSUGY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 53,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. Fortescue has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

