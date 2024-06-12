Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Rises By 701.8%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,400 shares, an increase of 701.8% from the May 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FuelPositive Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded up 0.01 on Wednesday, reaching 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,895. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.05.

FuelPositive Company Profile

Further Reading

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

