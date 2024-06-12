Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 204.0%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 204.0% from the May 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Glencore Trading Down 2.2 %

Glencore stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. 237,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,730. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

