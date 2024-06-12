Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Expands By 258.8%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,958,000 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the May 15th total of 1,103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HHUSF remained flat at C$2.90 during trading on Wednesday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
