Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Expands By 258.8%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,958,000 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the May 15th total of 1,103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HHUSF remained flat at C$2.90 during trading on Wednesday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. It provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. The company also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

