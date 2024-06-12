Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Decreases By 88.2%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Innovative Designs Stock Performance

IVDN remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Wednesday. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Innovative Designs has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

