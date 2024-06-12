Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Decreases By 88.2%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Innovative Designs Stock Performance
IVDN remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Wednesday. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Innovative Designs has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
