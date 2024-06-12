Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declines By 73.2%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the May 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 818,508 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,369,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 451,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

