Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declines By 90.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITV Stock Up 2.0 %

ITV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

ITV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

