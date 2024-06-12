Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Expands By 7,100.0%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,615,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana Stock Performance

Shares of MJNA remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,923,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,847,987. Medical Marijuana has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

About Medical Marijuana

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.