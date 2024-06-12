Short Interest in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Decreases By 80.4%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 233,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Reborn Coffee Stock Up 9.1 %

REBN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,050. Reborn Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 182.98% and a negative net margin of 67.15%.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

