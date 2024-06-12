Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Expands By 310.5%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 310.5% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Standard Bank Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.2895 per share. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

