Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 78.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the May 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SCBFY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 44,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,444. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

