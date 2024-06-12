Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Expands By 1,476.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 1,476.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 65,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Surge Battery Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

