Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Drops By 92.7%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TUWOY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 15,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

