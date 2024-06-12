Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Drops By 92.7%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TUWOY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 15,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
