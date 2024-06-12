Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Rises By 300.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of WLMIY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 1,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,503. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

