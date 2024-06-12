Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Rises By 216.0%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WUXAY remained flat at $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

