Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Rises By 216.0%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
WUXAY remained flat at $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.02.
About WuXi AppTec
