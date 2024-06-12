Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) vs. Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Critical Survey

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -67.18% -44.45% -32.01% Westaim 1,323.83% 22.75% 21.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $81.06 million 4.11 -$55.55 million ($1.12) -5.97 Westaim $8.63 million 44.26 $183.98 million $0.81 3.68

This table compares Sight Sciences and Westaim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Westaim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sight Sciences and Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 1 5 1 0 2.00 Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential downside of 29.75%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Westaim.

Summary

Westaim beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

