Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,478. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $217.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long acquired 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

