Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,478. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $217.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Activity at Silvercrest Asset Management Group
In related news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long acquired 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SAMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
