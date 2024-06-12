Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the May 15th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.3 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPXCF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
