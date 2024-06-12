Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the May 15th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPXCF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

