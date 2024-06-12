Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 97.5% in May

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sintx Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of SINT stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 165,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $364.00.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($22.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 318.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.96%.
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.
