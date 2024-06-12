Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,355,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 904,218 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $27.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after buying an additional 260,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 151.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $8,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

