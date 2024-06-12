Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

