SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,041. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $910.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.