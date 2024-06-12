SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 445.4% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 125,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,413. SMC has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

