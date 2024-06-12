Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair cut shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap One Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap One by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

SNPO opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $822.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.