Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.05.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair cut shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
SNPO opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $822.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.10.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
