Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 558 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75.
Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE SNOW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.