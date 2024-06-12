Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 558 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.