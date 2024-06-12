SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 3.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.24. 30,043,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 48,970,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

