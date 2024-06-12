Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of SWDAF remained flat at $38.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
