SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $106.27. Approximately 2,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,286,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,400,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,372,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,995,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

