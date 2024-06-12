SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPEM traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,598. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

