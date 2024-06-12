Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.72.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
