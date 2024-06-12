Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,297 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $74,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $311.62. 339,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,808. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $331.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

