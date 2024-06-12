Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 20,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

