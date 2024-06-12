Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 20,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
