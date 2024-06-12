Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.07.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,003 over the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,368,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

