SRS Investment Management LLC Makes New $25.07 Million Investment in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 632,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,000. Global-E Online accounts for about 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Global-E Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Price Performance

GLBE stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. 586,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

